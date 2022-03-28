Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Culture

Stray Kids Become 3rd K-Pop Act to Top Billboard 200 Chart

Written: 2022-03-29 13:26:32Updated: 2022-03-29 14:11:20

Stray Kids Become 3rd K-Pop Act to Top Billboard 200 Chart

Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop boy band Stray Kids debuted at number one on Billboard's main albums chart with their latest record "Oddinary," becoming the third K-pop act to top the chart.

Billboard announced on Tuesday that the seven-track album topped the Billboard 200 chart dated April 2. This is the eight-member group's first ever entry on the Billboard chart since debuting in 2018.

The chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. by calculating the total number of units sold in both physical and digital format. BTS and SuperM have previously topped the same chart.

According to the group's management agency JYP Entertainment, advance orders of the album exceeded one-point-three million copies, and it has sold 853-thousand copies in the first week of release.

The album also debuted atop the worldwide iTunes album chart and on the iTunes top album charts in 56 countries, including the U.S., Australia and Japan.

Stray Kids are scheduled to embark on a world concert tour next month, starting with performances in Seoul from April 29 to May 1, followed by stops in nine cities in Japan and the U.S.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >