Photo : YONHAP News

Ukrainian nationals of Korean descent and their families will be allowed to invite a wider range of family members to Korea amid the Ukraine-Russia war.The justice ministry said on Tuesday that the scope of family invitations, originally limited to parents, spouses and underaged children, will be expanded to include siblings and grandparents.The ministry also said that, on humanitarian grounds, Ukrainian nationals currently staying on a 90-day visa will be allowed to remain until the crisis in their home country is resolved.Since the ministry simplified the visa application process for Ukrainians of Korean descent and their families earlier this month, 220 people have received an entry visa as of Sunday, of which 164 have entered South Korea.