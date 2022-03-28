Menu Content

Study: S. Koreans Found to Spend 40% of Lifetime on Internet

Written: 2022-03-29 14:17:13Updated: 2022-03-29 14:39:43

Photo : Getty Images Bank

South Koreans were found to spend around 40 percent of their lifetime on the internet.

According to virtual network service provider NordVPN on Tuesday, South Koreans spent 34 years online, the longest amount among Asian countries. The statistic came from a study conducted last November by the company.

Relative to the average life expectancy in South Korea of 83-point-five years as of 2020, the surfing time accounts for about 40 percent of an average lifetime.

South Koreans spent an average of 51 hours per week online, of which 18 hours were work-related. Over 20 hours per week were spent watching streaming content.

People in Taiwan spent 33 years online, while those in Singapore spent 27 years. Japanese citizens only spent around eleven years. Across the globe, Brazilians spent the longest, an average of 41 years spent on the internet.
