Social Distancing Rules to See Gradual Easing

Written: 2022-03-29 14:36:22Updated: 2022-03-29 17:14:31

Social Distancing Rules to See Gradual Easing

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has hinted at a gradual easing of antivirus restrictions ahead of the latest announcement of new social distancing rules next month.

Senior health ministry official Son Young-rae said on Tuesday that because the nation would likely see a notable increase in the number of infections if all distancing rules were rescinded simultaneously, the government has gradually been lifting restrictions since mid-February.

He said the necessity of strengthening quarantine is decreasing as eased quarantine measures now appear to have a lesser impact on the virus spread, adding that it would be difficult to contain the spread even if strict measures are kept.

The government will hold a meeting with a panel of experts and civil representatives on Thursday, before announcing a revised set of distancing measures on Friday.

Authorities asked people to voluntarily take precautions, saying now is the time when individual cooperation is more important than mandatory measures.
