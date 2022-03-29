Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

COVID-19 Patients Can be Treated at All Clinics From April

Written: 2022-03-29 15:16:44Updated: 2022-03-29 16:42:45

COVID-19 Patients Can be Treated at All Clinics From April

Photo : YONHAP News

COVID-19 patients will be able to receive medical treatment in person at all registered major hospitals and local clinics from next month.

Senior health official Park Hyang said on Tuesday that the number of outpatient clinics that provide necessary treatment for COVID-19 patients will be expanded to enhance the convenience of receiving medical care.

Currently, there are around two-hundred-60 outpatient clinics nationwide that provide virus-related treatments as well as other treatments required by COVID-19 patients.

This comes as a part of efforts to gradually shift from a virus-focused medical system back to general medical operations, as the nation is believed to have passed the peak of the omicron spread.

Large hospitals can register to provide outpatient services for COVID-19 patients from Wednesday, while registrations for local clinics will begin next Monday.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >