Photo : KBS News

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety has approved the release of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to eleven.The ministry said on Tuesday that it has approved the release of 299-thousand doses of the Pfizer vaccine for children, as the efficacy and safety the batch have been confirmed through a governmental inspection and a review of Pfizer's clinical trial results.The Pfizer vaccine will be administered with a reduced dosage of 10 micrograms per shot for five to eleven-year-olds, one third of the amount injected for those aged 12 and older.This comes about a month after the drug ministry first approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine for minors on February 23.