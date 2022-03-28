Regret Expressed over History Distortion in Japanese Textbooks

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul has expressed deep regret over Japanese school textbooks that have deleted expressions relating to the coercive nature of colonial-era wartime forced labor.South Korea’s foreign ministry on Tuesday called for corrective measures following the authorization of the high school textbooks by the Japanese government.The ministry said the Japanese government has approved textbooks that distort historical facts based on a self-centered view of history.It also expressed stern protest against claims to Korea's Dokdo islets.The ministry said it is regrettable that textbook content has changed in a way that dilutes the coerciveness of wartime forced labor and sexual slavery, and urged Tokyo to teach history in line with the spirit of reflecting on its past aggression.The statement said a correct view of history is the foundation of a constructive, future-oriented relationship and asked Japan to be more responsible in educating its youth.The ministry also summoned Naoki Kumagai, deputy chief of mission at the Japanese Embassy, to formally convey its dismay.Japan's education ministry on Tuesday approved 239 textbooks to be used by high school sophomores and seniors from next year. Many of them have strengthened Japanese claims to Dokdo while revising expressions on wartime crimes.