Child Abuse Crime Penalties Toughened, Includes Life Sentence

Photo : YONHAP News

The maximum penalty for child abuse resulting in death will be increased to up to 22 years and six months, while murder by child abuse could see a sentence of over 20 years or life imprisonment.According to the legal community on Tuesday, the Sentencing Commission affiliated with the Supreme Court passed the revised sentencing standards for child abuse crimes on Monday, which will come into effect in June of this year.Currently, the prison term for a child abuse homicide conviction is four to ten years. The revised penalty contains a new maximum sentence of up to 22-and-half years in cases with more aggravating factors than mitigating ones.The recommended sentence for child abuse murder will be raised to 17 to 22 years. However, for cases with multiple aggravating factors, the recommended sentence could be raised to 20 years or more, or life imprisonment.The Sentencing Commission explained that the revision was part of efforts to reflect the public sentiment that sentences must be raised for serious child abuse offenses.