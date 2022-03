Photo : YONHAP News

South Koreans are now able to enter nearly 40 countries without COVID-19 quarantine upon arrival.According to a survey by local commercial travel agency, Hana Tour, on Tuesday, 39 countries are currently allowing South Koreans’ entry without a compulsory quarantine period, including 19 European countries.The number is expected to rise to 40 next month with Malaysia set to join them.Among the 39 countries, 26 countries are also allowing the entries of unvaccinated Koreans, including those in Europe, as well as Vietnam.The company said 35 of the 39 countries are also permitting the entries of Korean children aged under 12 without quarantine with most of the countries exempting them from testing and vaccination documents as long as their parents meet entry requirements.