'US Strategic Asset Deployment Could Be Option over N. Korea's Additional Provocation'

South Korea and the U.S. will reportedly consider stronger responses should North Korea launch another intercontinental ballistic missile, including the deployment of U.S. strategic assets.Yonhap News on Tuesday reported that the National Assembly’s National Defense Committee revealed how the Ministry of National Defense allegedly replied to a set of questions from the committee members regarding the North’s provocations.According to the news agency, the ministry also cited the need to consider deployment of U.S. strategic assets given Pyongyang’s recent renouncement of its self-imposed moratorium regarding nuclear and ICBM tests.The ministry was said to have reported to the parliamentary committee on Seoul’s strengthened surveillance over detected signs the North is restoring its northeastern Punggye-ri nuclear testing facility that was partially demolished in 2018.It said Seoul and Washington have agreed to further develop a joint response plan aimed at deterring the North’s additional provocation through telephone talks between defense chiefs of the two countries after the latest launch of an ICBM.There is speculation that B-52H bombers or B-1B bombers could be deployed to the Korean Peninsula.