Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol’s spokesperson said on Tuesday that Yoon held telephone talks with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier in the day.The office of Yoon’s spokesperson, however, did not elaborate on the details of the talks, saying it is difficult to be make it public given wartime situations of Ukraine.It was speculated that the Ukrainian leader might have requested the incoming South Korean government’s support or assistance in its efforts to fend off Russia’s invasion.Yoon met with Ukraine’s Ambassador to Seoul, Dmytro Ponomarenko, before the March 9 presidential election and expressed his support for the Ukrainian leader and his people fighting against Russia.