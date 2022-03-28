Transition Committee: Creating Another Presidential Office in Sejong Discussed

Photo : KBS News

The presidential transition team has discussed possible plans to create a presidential office in Sejong City as part of efforts to seal the South Chungcheong provincial city as the nation’s administrative capital.The team said on Tuesday related discussions were made during policy reports earlier in the day by the Prime Minister’s Office and the National Agency for Administrative City Construction.The Prime Minister’s Office allegedly reported on the possibility of creating a second presidential office in Sejong and moving up the schedule for relocating the parliament from Seoul to the city.The National Agency for Administrative City Construction also stressed the need of such moves and promised necessary assistance.Other measures to complete Sejong’s transformation into an administrative capital were also discussed, including the possible relocation of other central and public organizations into the city.