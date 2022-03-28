Menu Content

Report: Ahn Cheol-soo Does not Want Prime Minister's Position

Written: 2022-03-30 08:11:28Updated: 2022-03-30 10:15:19

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential transition team chief Ahn Cheol-soo has reportedly expressed his intent to not become the inaugural prime minister of the new government during a meeting with President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol.

An aide to the president-elect told Yonhap News on Tuesday that Yoon and Ahn held a one-on-one meeting for about 30 minutes from around 5:30 p.m. It was known that Ahn told Yoon that he wants instead to focus on his work as the transition committee head.

This comes as the transition committee was reportedly drafting a pool of around five nominees for the prime minister, including Ahn, whose last-minute decision to unify presidential candidacies with Yoon is viewed as a determining factor in Yoon’s election victory.

Ahn, the former presidential candidate of the minor People’s Party, is said to be seeking to become the head of the soon-to-be ruling People Power Party following a possible merger between the two parties as a means of achieving his eventual goal of becoming the next president.

Ahn’s aide said Ahn is considering calling a press conference on Wednesday to announce his related plans.
