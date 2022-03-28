S. Korea Loses to UAE 1-0, Finishes as Runner-up to Iran

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's national football team has wrapped up its Asian World Cup qualifying campaign as runner-up after suffering a 1-0 loss to the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday.During their final World Cup qualifier held at Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday night, Hareb Abdullah scored the winner for the hosts in the 54th minute, handing South Korea its first loss of the campaign for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.South Korea had entered the match as Group A leader following its 2-0 victory over Iran in Seoul last Thursday.With 23 points from seven victories and two draws, South Korea finished as runner-up to Iran, which amassed 25 points, including three from a 2-0 victory over Lebanon on Tuesday.While South Korea and Iran had already secured their tickets to the upcoming FIFA World Cup, the UAE, finishing third in Group A, will play a qualifying playoff with Group B’s third-place Australia in June. The winner of the match will then advance to a playoff final with a team from South America for a remaining berth to Qatar.