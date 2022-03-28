US Expresses Concerns over N. Korea's Nuke, Missile Capabilities

Photo : YONHAP News

The Pentagon has said U.S. analysis on North Korea’s latest- intercontinental ballistic missile launch is still underway while expressing concerns over North Korea’s nuclear ambitions and ballistic missile provocations.John Kirby, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Defense, relayed the position at a media briefing on Tuesday.This comes after the South Korean defense ministry assessed the North Korean missile to be a modified version of an existing Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile, contrary to the North's claim that it launched a new Hwasong-17.Kirby added that the U.S. has made it clear that the North’s ballistic missile program is a continual threat to the region, adding the threat includes the regime’s efforts to develop its nuclear program.He said the U.S. is concerned about the North’s attempt to continuously develop its nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities, describing it as provocative and threatening to the security of the U.S.’ allies and partners on the Korean Peninsula and the region.