Photo : YONHAP News

The number of medical facilities providing in-person consultation and treatment for COVID-19 patients will significantly increase from Wednesday.According to health authorities on Wednesday, all hospitals and clinics can now apply for state designation as an outpatient center for COVID-19 patients under at-home treatment as long as they meet minimum requirements.Hospitals are allowed to launch such treatment services from Wednesday while smaller clinics will be permitted to treat COVID-19 patients from Monday.COVID-19 patients under self-quarantine will be temporarily allowed to go out for in-person treatment.There were only 279 medical facilities nationwide providing in-person treatment for COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday.Meanwhile, the government plans to begin COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged five to eleven on Thursday.