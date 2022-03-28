Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

No. of Daily Workers Drops for 10th Straight Month in Feb.

Written: 2022-03-30 09:36:11Updated: 2022-03-30 11:55:42

No. of Daily Workers Drops for 10th Straight Month in Feb.

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of day-to-day workers declined sharply last month, extending a downward trend for the 10th consecutive month.

Yonhap News on Wednesday quoted the national statistics database, KOSIS, as saying there were one-million-61-thousand workers with contracts shorter than one month in February, down by 149-thousand from a year earlier. The figure has posted an on-year drop every month since May of last year.

Daily workers in their 50s saw the most notable decrease at 74-thousand, followed by those in their 20s at 60-thousand. The number of daily jobs for those over 65, however, rose by 11-thousand.

By gender, 87-thousand men were out of work while women saw a decrease of 61-thousand.

An official of Statistics Korea mentioned automation and mechanization at a growing number of local companies as leading factors in the continual reduction in daily jobs while the protracted COVID-19 pandemic is also viewed as contributing to the trend.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >