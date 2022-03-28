CEO Score: Gender Gap in Wage at Conglomerates Inches Down to 1.43 Times

Photo : YONHAP News

A new report has shown male executives and rank-and-file employees at local conglomerates were paid about one-point-43 times as much as their female counterparts last year.According to data processed by local business tracker CEO Score on Wednesday, 284 of the top 500 local companies disclosed salary levels for their employees categorized by gender.While those companies reported an average salary of 93-point-seven million won last year, men received 114 million won on average compared to 71-point-one million won for women.The gender pay gap has declined slightly, however, from one-point-47 times in 2020 and one-point-five times in 2019.About 60 percent of the surveyed companies reported a decline in the wage gap between male and female workers last year, while around 34 percent reported the opposite trend.The salary disparity between men and women at the nation's top company, Samsung Electronics, stood at one-point-34 times.