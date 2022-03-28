Yoon to Speed up Process to Select Prime Minister

Photo : KBS News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol plans to speed up his deliberation on who will become the prime minister after presidential transition team chief Ahn Cheol-soo reportedly removed himself from contention.Yoon's spokesperson Kim Eun-hye relayed the position in a media briefing on Wednesday when asked whether it is possible to announce a prime minister nominee as early as Sunday now that the “Ahn Cheol-soo variable” is gone.Kim said that with the delivery of Ahn’s intention to Yoon, the process of choosing the prime minister will now accelerate.Ahn, who had been considered a favorite nominee for the post, sat down with Yoon on Tuesday afternoon and was known to have expressed his intention not to become the prime minister, preferring instead to focus on his work as the transition team head.Yoon reportedly asked for Ahn’s assistance regarding the soon-to-be ruling People Power Party’s campaigns in the upcoming local elections.