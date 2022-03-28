Menu Content

Yoon Proposes Meeting with Zelenskyy after Russia's War on Ukraine Is Over

Written: 2022-03-30 10:16:53Updated: 2022-03-30 16:47:03

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol has proposed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the two nations meet as early as possible once Russia’s war on Ukraine is over.

The proposal was revealed on Wednesday by Yoon’s spokesperson Kim Eun-hye as she briefed on the outcome of Yoon’s telephone talks with Zelenskyy the previous day.

Kim said the proposed meeting between officials representing the two countries is aimed at discussing practical cooperative measures between the two countries, but declined to comment in detail, citing the ongoing wartime situation in Ukraine.

It was speculated that during the phone conversation, the Ukrainian leader might have requested the incoming South Korean government’s support or assistance in its efforts to fend off Russia’s invasion.

Yoon met with Ukraine’s Ambassador to Seoul, Dmytro Ponomarenko, before the March 9 presidential election and expressed his support for the Ukrainian leader and his people fighting against Russia.

Yoon will hold phone talks with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Wednesday afternoon.
