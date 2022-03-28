Justice Ministry 'Sympathizes' over Minister's Investigation Commanding Rights

Photo : YONHAP News

The justice ministry has reportedly expressed understanding about President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol’s criticism over the ministry's right to command prosecutorial investigations, apparently standing back in an alleged power struggle with the presidential transition committee.In a policy report session on Tuesday, the ministry said it sympathizes with the criticism that the justice minister’s authority to command investigations contributed to a controversy over its allegedly negative impact on the prosecution’s independence and neutrality.People Power Party Representatives Lee Yong-ho and Yoo Sang-bum, who attended the ministry’s report session, claimed in a media briefing that the ministry stated that it sufficiently understands and sympathizes with Yoon’s election pledge regarding judiciary matters.The ministry also reportedly said it will actively cooperate on revisions of laws in tandem with the incoming government’s directions on state affairs. It was made known, however, that the ministry did not clarify its stance on whether the minister’s right to command investigations should be abolished.The policy briefing was held five days after the transition team abruptly canceled the session citing justice minister Park Beom-kye's public opposition to Yoon's campaign pledge for judicial reform.