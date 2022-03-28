Ahn Announces He is Out of the Running for Prime Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

Presidential transition team chief Ahn Cheol-soo has made public his intent not to become the inaugural prime minister of the incoming administration.Ahn held a press conference on Wednesday and announced his decision, saying he thought it is better to open the way for President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol to do as he wishes regarding the choice of the prime minister.He said he will ease Yoon’s burden by not joining his Cabinet and help him draft the direction of state affairs management as transition committee head.He also cited his need for refreshment away from election campaigns as a reason behind the decision, adding that he will contemplate future ways to serve the nation and public and help the new government.The former presidential candidate of the minor opposition People’s Party was credited for helping Yoon’s election through his decision to unify candidacies with the People Power Party candidate and was considered a favorite for prime minister nominee.However, Ahn met with Yoon on Tuesday and said he does not want to become the prime minister, preferring instead to focus on his work as the transition committee head.Ahn also said on Wednesday that he won't run in the June local elections, but added that he will make a decision on seeking the chairmanship of the People Power Party when the time comes. The current chair's term expires next year.Ahn was speculated to be seeking to become the head of the soon-to-be ruling People Power Party following a possible merger with the People's Party as a means of achieving his eventual goal of becoming the next president.Yoon is expected to name his prime minister nominee as soon as early next week.