Envoys from S. Korea, Russia Discuss N. Korea's ICBM Test

Photo : YONHAP News

The top nuclear envoys from South Korea and Russia discussed concerns about North Korea, despite cooled relations due to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.According to the foreign ministry on Tuesday, Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk discussed the matter over the phone with his Russian counterpart Igor Morgulov.The two sides exchanged assessments on peninsular security following the North's intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) launch last Thursday, before agreeing to continue cooperation on managing the situation in a stable manner.Noh called for a united response by the international community urging the North to halt tension-escalating acts and to return to dialogue. The envoy also urged Moscow to play a constructive role in the process.The United Nations Security Council sought last Friday to release a statement condemning Pyongyang's ICBM test, but such plans fell through amid opposition from China and Russia, two of the Council's permanent members.