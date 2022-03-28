DP Dismisses Possibility of Lee Jae-myung Running for Local Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

The Democratic Party’s emergency chief Yun Ho-jung has dismissed speculation that the party’s presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung may run in the upcoming local elections.Speaking on an MBC radio program on Wednesday, Yun said it is too early for Lee to return as a candidate in the June elections as some are speculating he will.The party has much to contemplate and so will Lee, he said. Yun added, however, that he has no doubt Lee will lend a helping hand in the local election campaigns and that he understands Lee intends to do so.Regarding allegations that the DP is struggling to find a candidate for the Seoul mayoral race, Yun denied it and said the party is reviewing various figures behind the scene.Former Gyeonggi Province Governor Lee, who lost by a slight margin to Yoon Suk Yeol of the main opposition People Power Party in the March 9 presidential election, was appointed as a standing adviser to the DP following the election.