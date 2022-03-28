Parties Agree to Swiftly Handle Extra Budget for COVID-19 Compensation

Photo : YONHAP News

The rival political parties agreed on the need to swiftly approve another round of extra budget to compensate small businesses that suffered losses from the COVID-19 pandemic.The agreement was reached on Wednesday between the floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) at a meeting presided over by National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug.According to the chief floor deputies from the parties, the two sides agreed to convene a plenary session next Tuesday to handle livelihood-related bills and other pending proposals.The scope of the budget and finances will be finalized through consultations between the government and president-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's transition team.The parties also agreed to launch a four-person consultative body involving their respective chief deputy leaders and senior members of a special parliamentary committee on political reforms. The group will discuss revisions to the election law.This comes after the DP and the minor Justice Party called for a multimember district system ahead of the June 1 local elections.