N. Korea Promotes Domestic Tours despite COVID-19 Lockdown

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea is promoting domestic tour programs, despite maintaining a lockdown for over two years due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.Korea Tour, a website run by the North's National Tourism Administration, recently posted promotional materials about the Pyongyang Marathon and a tour exchange program with China for seniors.The website described the marathon as an annual international event that attracts thousands of athletes and marathon enthusiasts from dozens of countries and regions.In its description of the cross-border cultural program for seniors between the North and China, the website said the size of the program has expanded and the types of activities diversified over time amid growing popularity.Due to the lack of specific dates, however, the posts appear to be part of the North's regular promotional activity. The regime recently canceled the annual marathon for the third consecutive year over virus concerns, and the senior tour program has not been held since 2020.