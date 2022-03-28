Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Locally Developed Solid-Fuel Space Rocket Passes Test-Firing

Written: 2022-03-30 14:38:24Updated: 2022-03-30 14:49:10

Locally Developed Solid-Fuel Space Rocket Passes Test-Firing

Photo : KBS News

South Korea successfully test-fired a locally developed solid-fuel space rocket for the first time.

The state-run Agency for Defense Development conducted the test on Wednesday at a testing site in the central Chuncheong county of Taean to verify the capabilities of the Korean-made space launch vehicle.

The verification looked at the technology for pairing separation and the upper-stage attitude control features, following a successful combustion test of a solid-propellant engine for a space rocket in July.

Solid-fuel rockets, often used to launch military reconnaissance satellites, are less expensive and easier to mass produce compared to liquid-fueled vehicles.

The launch comes less than a year after Seoul and Washington lifted missile guideline restrictions that prohibited South Korea from developing or owning ballistic missiles with a maximum range exceeding 800 kilometers.

The defense ministry said the test marked an important milestone in enhancing the nation's space reconnaissance and surveillance capabilities, coming at a grave time considering North Korea's recent intercontinental ballistic missile launch.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >