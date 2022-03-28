Locally Developed Solid-Fuel Space Rocket Passes Test-Firing

Photo : KBS News

South Korea successfully test-fired a locally developed solid-fuel space rocket for the first time.The state-run Agency for Defense Development conducted the test on Wednesday at a testing site in the central Chuncheong county of Taean to verify the capabilities of the Korean-made space launch vehicle.The verification looked at the technology for pairing separation and the upper-stage attitude control features, following a successful combustion test of a solid-propellant engine for a space rocket in July.Solid-fuel rockets, often used to launch military reconnaissance satellites, are less expensive and easier to mass produce compared to liquid-fueled vehicles.The launch comes less than a year after Seoul and Washington lifted missile guideline restrictions that prohibited South Korea from developing or owning ballistic missiles with a maximum range exceeding 800 kilometers.The defense ministry said the test marked an important milestone in enhancing the nation's space reconnaissance and surveillance capabilities, coming at a grave time considering North Korea's recent intercontinental ballistic missile launch.