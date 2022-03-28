Indo-Pacific Command Chief of Staff Pledges to Reinforce Missile Defense against N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The chief of staff of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command pledged to reinforce missile defense capabilities against North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missiles(ICBM).According to Radio Free Asia(RFA) on Wednesday, Maj. Gen. James Jarrard, while attending a local civic group event, said indications would suggest that the North will continue testing its missiles, in reference to its ICBM launch last Thursday.Jarrard then said the Indo-Pacific Command will focus on enhancing its integrated air missile defense capacity, involving land, sea, air and space resources, for increased deterrence.The chief of staff also called for allied nations to jointly develop devices and networks for early detection of hypersonic missiles and launches.Earlier this month, the Pentagon approved the operation of the Joint All-Domain Command and Control(JADC2) to connect sensors from the Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, Navy, and Space Force into a single network.RFA posited that information sharing between Seoul and Washington will likely be bolstered, since the South Korean military is also included in the operation.