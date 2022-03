Photo : KBS News

The interest rate of some mortgage loans from commercial banks has exceeded six percent with the rise in government bond rates.Woori Bank was the first to issue a home mortgage loan product with an interest rate of over six percent, followed closely by Hana Bank and Nonghyup Bank both offering similar loans with rates surpassing five percent.This comes as the commercial bank interest rate reflects the rate of government bonds which has been climbing amid the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike plan in an attempt to temper inflation in the U.S., currently at a 40-year high.The burden on mortgage borrowers is expected to increase with the Fed having hinted at further rate hikes, which will be closely followed by the Bank of Korea.