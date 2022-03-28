Domestic Disability Advocacy Group Calls for Rights Budget in Head-Shaving Protest

A disability advocacy group has initiated a head-shaving protest campaign demanding measures that improve their mobility and a budget supporting their rights.



The Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination held the protest in central Seoul at Gyeongbokgung subway station on Wednesday morning, calling for the presidential transition committee to prepare a budget for disability rights.



The group has been staging subway protests since late last year, causing delays in metro services during rush hour. These protests will be suspended for now and replaced with the daily head-shaving campaign until April 20.



The group said the shift was in response to a suspension request from the transition committee, which promised to review the groups demands, including requests for lifelong education for the disabled and public sector employment.



However, the group said they will consider re-staging their subway protests depending on the response.