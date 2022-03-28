73 S. Koreans to be Repatriated from Russia aboard Special Passenger Ship

Photo : YONHAP News

A group of South Koreans in Russia will be repatriated on a special passenger ship after direct flights connecting the two countries were voluntarily suspended by Korean airlines in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.The foreign ministry said on Wednesday that the group of 73 South Koreans that departed from Vladivostok at 1 p.m. on Wednesday is scheduled to arrive at the eastern Donghae Port at around 1 p.m. on Thursday.The ferry operation, for which regular service is suspended amid the COVID-19 pandemic, was made possible thanks to a joint effort by the ministries of foreign affairs and maritime affairs, as well as the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.The evacuees will immediately enter quarantine upon entry.South Korea's flag carrier Korean Air and Asiana Airlines both halted all flights to Russia in mid-March. Low-cost carrier Air Busan has also suspended its Incheon-Vladivostok flights until mid-April.