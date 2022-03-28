Domestic Average S. Korean Height Up 5 to 6 Centimeters From 40 Years Ago

The average height of South Koreans has increased by as much as six centimeters compared to 40 years ago.



According to the 8th South Korean body measurement survey announced by the Korean Agency for Technology and Standards, the average height for men stood at 172-point-five centimeters while for women it was 159-point-six.



These numbers represent increases of more than six centimeters for men and more than five centimeters for women since the first related data was compiled in 1979.



The agency also noted that the leg-to-body ratio was longer for all age groups since the 2003 survey, with legs accounting for 45-point-three percent of men's heights and 45-point-eight percent for women, showing that South Korean body proportions were becoming westernized.



The 8th survey was conducted on over six-thousand-800 South Koreans between the ages of 20 and 69 from May 2020 to December 2021.