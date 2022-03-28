Menu Content

Presidential Transition Team Strongly Criticizes Corruption Investigation Office

Written: 2022-03-30 16:46:55Updated: 2022-03-30 16:51:47

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential transition committee has strongly criticized the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) for losing its neutrality.

After a meeting with the CIO, People Power Party Representative Lee Yong-ho, member of the committee's political and judicial affairs team, said he told the agency that public trust in it is at its lowest.

When asked if the committee was discussing whether to disband the agency, he said this was an issue for parliament as the agency is an independent institution that is not directly under the presidential office’s authority.

He also said the need for systemic improvements were discussed, which was a sentiment shared by the agency.

The CIO was created during the Moon Jae-in administration to investigate allegations involving "high-ranking officials" or their direct family members. It had faced criticism for allegations of that it engaged in surveillance of random citizens with its probe tactics.
