S. Korea to Develop Stealth UAVs, High-power Laser Weapons

South Korea will develop key technologies for cutting-edge weapons by 2024.The Defense Acquisition Program Administration(DAPA) held an inaugural meeting of the high-tech project management committee on Wednesday and announced the plan to develop advanced defense assets.The meeting was attended by officials from relevant agencies including the Ministry of National Defense and the military.Under the plan, the DAPA will develop technology for low-Earth orbit satellites using a solid-fuel space projectile as well as high-tech flight vehicles such as multi-purpose stealth unmanned aerial vehicles and hypersonic missiles.Placing a small satellite into low Earth orbit is expected to boost the military’s reconnaissance and surveillance capabilities.The state arms procurement agency said it will start developing technology for 100-kilowatt high-energy laser weapons this year.For the defense technology project, the country has earmarked a budget of 266-point-four billion for this year, a significant increase from 20 billion won in 2019.The government is pushing for technological development in eight different areas including space, artificial intelligence and hypersonic weapons to achieve innovation in combat capabilities.