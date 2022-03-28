Health Authorities to Conduct COVID-19 Antibody Testing Nationwide

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will carry out COVID-19 antibody testing on 10-thousand people nationwide, including children and teenagers, to figure out how many of them have antibodies.Similar studies have so far been conducted only partially on particular age groups and in certain regions.According to Ko Jae-young, spokesperson of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) on Wednesday, the presidential transition committee and the agency agreed on the expansion of the COVID-19 antibody testing to include all age groups and regions.Ko added that preparations are underway to decide on the timing of the testing and compensation for those who get the test.Earlier, the transition committee requested the government to conduct the testing on a large scale, and the government accepted the call.Transition committee chief Ahn Cheol-soo explained antibody testing of a large number of people has become increasingly necessary amid the spread of the high transmissible omicron variant.