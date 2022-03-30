Transition Committee Proposes Abolishing Business Curfew once COVID-19 Passes Peak

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential transition committee has suggested that the government scrap the restrictions on business hours after health authorities confirm that the spread of COVID-19 has passed its peak.Transition team spokesperson Shin Yong-hyeon relayed this position in a press briefing on Wednesday.Under the current social distancing rule, restaurants and coffee shops are required to close at 11 p.m.Deputy spokesperson Won Il-hee said that the proposal reflected the opinions of small business operators and the self-employed, who raised the need to remove unscientific anti-virus principles. Won explained decisions should be made based on scientific data, not on political judgment.He noted the special COVID-19 committee under the transition team learned that nine out of eleven organizations have determined that infections have begun to decline.He added, based on the assessment, the team proposed the complete abolition of the business curfew.