83% of Senior Public Officials Report Rise in Wealth in 2021

Photo : KBS News

Government and parliamentary data showed that eight out of ten high-ranking public officials and lawmakers saw their wealth rise last year from a year earlier.The Government Ethics Committee on Thursday disclosed asset listings for some two-thousand senior officials, publishing them in the official gazette.According to the data, 83 percent of one-thousand-978 senior officials saw their wealth increase last year from a year earlier.On average, the wealth of the senior officials came to one-point-62 billion won as of the end of last year. The increase was largely attributed to the rise in value of real estate and stocks.President Moon Jae-in declared assets worth about two-point-19 billion won last year, up some 114 million won from the previous year.The top office reported that Moon's total income during his five-year presidency was one-point-98 billion won.Among cabinet ministers, gender equality and family minister Chung Young-ai reported the largest wealth of four-point-57 billion won, up 487 million won from a year earlier.According to the National Assembly, the average asset reported by 289 lawmakers came to three-point-15 billion won, with 240 of them reporting an increase in wealth.Rep. Jeon Bong-min of the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) topped the list of wealthy lawmakers, reporting 106-point-five billion won. Fellow PPP lawmaker Park Duk-hyum came in second, reporting assets worth 67-point-two billion won.Senior civil servants, lawmakers, heads of municipalities, members of local legislatures and senior judges are required to report their wealth every year under the country's Public Service Ethics Act.