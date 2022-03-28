Yoon Holds Phone Talks with Dutch Prime Minister

Photo : KBS News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol spoke on the phone with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Wednesday and proposed expanding bilateral cooperation in the semiconductor sector.According to Yoon's spokesperson Kim Eun-hye, the two sides spoke on the phone for 25 minutes from 5:30 p.m.During the call, Yoon said the two nations have continued to expand friendly relations as comprehensive future-oriented partners.The president-elect proposed that the two nations expand cooperation in the semiconductor industry. The Dutch prime minister agreed that the two countries' cooperation will lead to a great synergy as they are leading nations in the sector.Yoon and Rutte also shared serious concerns over North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile test last week and agreed to strengthen solidarity on the international stage to push for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in East Asia.The Dutch prime minister invited Yoon to make a state visit to his country at an early date after Yoon's inauguration, and the president-elect promised to begin discussions to realize the visit.