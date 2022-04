Photo : YONHAP News

COVID-19 vaccination for children aged five to eleven begins on Thursday.According to the state vaccination task force, vaccination of the age group, estimated to number over three million, will begin at about 12-hundred medical institutions across the nation.The children must be accompanied by their parents or legal guardians to be vaccinated.The standard vaccination course schedules two pediatric doses of Pfizer's vaccine eight weeks apart, but they may get the second dose three weeks after the first if they have medical or personal reasons.Reservations opened last Thursday, with one-point-three percent of the age group making appointments as of Monday.Appointments can be made on the vaccine reservation website (ncvr.kdca.go.kr).