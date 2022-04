Photo : YONHAP News

The government will raise natural gas prices for households by three percent starting next month.The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Energy said on Thursday that starting in April, natural gas prices for households will increase by three percent, or zero-point-43 won, to 14-point-65 won per megajoule.The price for commercial use will rise one-point-three percent, or zero-point-17 won, to 14-point-26 won.This would raise the average monthly gas bill by 860 won to 29-thousand-300 won from the current average of 28-thousand-440 won.The government is planning three more hikes in May, July and October according to the revised unit cost of raw materials last year.