Beyond Parallel: Unusual Movement Detected of N. Korean Submarine

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S.-based North Korea monitoring group Beyond Parallel says unusual movement has been detected of an experimental ballistic missile submarine(SSBA) that Pyongyang used to fire its submarine-launched ballistic missile(SLBM) last October.The web project, operated by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, made the assessment on Wednesday regarding the 8.24 Yongung SSBA. It analyzed eight satellite images collected from February 16 through last Sunday showing activity at the Sinpo South Shipyard in South Hamgyong Province.The group said an image retrieved on March 22 shows the submarine being pulled out from underneath a canopy by a small harbor tug. An image collected the next day presumably shows the submarine back under the canopy, and the submersible missile test stand berthed along the south pier with a small harbor tug tied up alongside.The website said the latest movement of the submarine is likely related to modifications under way, repair work, part of preparations for another SLBM test or a component of a strategic deception scheme.