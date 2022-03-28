Military to Seek Local Advances in Cutting-edge Defense Technology

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to secure technology to domestically develop multipurpose unmanned aerial vehicles(UAV), high-thrust plane engines and low-Earth orbit satellites.The Defense Acquisition Program Administration(DAPA) made its announcement on Wednesday during the first meeting of a committee on the management of cutting-edge technology projects.The proposal stems from the government’s initiative to swiftly develop technologies in eight areas, including space and artificial intelligence, the innovation of which is expected to influence future warfare.The DAPA first aims to develop by 2024 a technology to launch a small-sized dummy satellite into low orbit using solid-fuel projectile technology owned by the Agency for Defense Development in a bid to secure real-time reconnaissance capabilities at a low cost.The agency said the government will also seek comprehensive technological advances in areas related to stealth UAVs, including the aircraft body, engine and onboard equipment.It also plans to support the local development of high-thrust plane engines in a bid to drastically enhance the ability to domestically develop military aircraft.The government has earmarked more than 266 billion won this year to pursue such a government initiative, up from around 20 billion won in 2019.