Photo : YONHAP News

Actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin will tie the knot on Thursday after dating for two years.The wedding will take place at the Grand Walkerhill Hotel in Seoul at 4 p.m. The ceremony will be held privately with just family members and close friends in attendance.No details of the event have been revealed other than the fact that Hyun Bin’s best friend and fellow actor, Jang Dong-gun, will be delivering a congratulatory address.The couple first worked together in the film “The Negotiation” in 2018 before playing each other’s love interest in the mega-popular TV show “Crash Landing on You” which came out the following year.After repeated denials of dating rumors, the couple finally admitted they were in a relationship on January 1 of last year.