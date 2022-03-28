Race for Gyeonggi Governorship Heats Up amid Bid Announcements

Photo : YONHAP News

Former finance minister and head of the minor New Wave Party Kim Dong-yeon on Thursday announced his bid for the Gyeonggi provincial governor's office in the upcoming June 1 local elections.Kim, who withdrew from the March 9 presidential race and announced a merger with the ruling Democratic Party(DP), said he is the person to keep the incoming Yoon Suk Yeol administration in check and gain the momentum required to bring about political change.The minor party leader is expected to compete in the DP primary against Reps. Cho Jeong-sik and An Min-suk as well as former Suwon Mayor Yeom Tae-young.Yoo Seong-min, who vied for the nomination as the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party(PPP), is set to announce his bid for the same post at 3 p.m. on Thursday.Two former lawmakers from the PPP, Ham Jin-gyu and Shim Jae-chul, have already tossed their hats into the ring.A PPP win in Gyeonggi, with a population of around 13-point-eight million, would be symbolic of a successful ideological shift in the region, especially as DP presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung won the most recent gubernatorial election there.