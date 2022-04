Photo : YONHAP News

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) will convene a meeting of foreign ministers from its 30 member states at its headquarters in Brussel next Wednesday and Thursday.Top diplomats from eight non-member nations, including South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand as well as Ukraine, have been invited to attend a session on Thursday.NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg previously extended an invitation to South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong during their phone conversation in mid-March.Since its designation as a global partner for NATO in 2006, South Korea and the intergovernmental military alliance have enhanced cooperation in various fields from cybersecurity to nonproliferation and counter-terrorism.