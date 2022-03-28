Menu Content

Disposables to be Banned at Cafes and Restaurants from April 1

Written: 2022-03-31 14:09:28Updated: 2022-03-31 15:45:12

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Friday, cafes and restaurants will no longer be able to use disposable items such as single-use cups for dine-in customers. Still, violators will face government guidance rather than fines.

The Ministry of Environment said on Thursday that it will reinstate a ban on the use of disposable products at foodservice businesses, such as cafes and restaurants. 

Authorities called for active, voluntary participation by businesses and citizens to reduce waste nationwide, but stressed that it would not issue fines or penalties.

Enacted in August 2018, the ban was suspended from February 2020 amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in an effort to limit potential exposure for both service staff and customers by using disposables.

With soaring single-use waste, however, the ministry has reintroduced the policy which will take effect from April 1.
