Pres. Office Voices Regret over Allegations over First Lady's Wardrobe Expenses

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office expressed regret over what it called "indiscriminate" allegations about its special activity expenses and the cost of First Lady Kim Jung-sook's wardrobe and accessories.Park Soo-hyun, the senior presidential secretary for public communication, said on Thursday that details regarding the special expenses are required to remain confidential in accordance with related laws. The expenses fund intelligence operations related to national security.The presidential aide said the Moon Jae-in administration had sought to reduce the scope of special activity costs and enhance transparency and responsibility in spending, while agreeing there is still room for improvement.Park also pointed out that the Board of Audit and Inspection conducts an annual inspection of such expenses and found no impropriety in the past five years.The remarks come amid the opposition's calls for the presidential office to disclose related accounts after some members claimed that the first lady may have used the designated funds on clothes, jewelry and accessories. The top office has stated that the first lady personally covered the expenses herself.As for the top office's appeal of a court ruling that it should disclose the information, the secretary said the disclosure of such expenses could undermine national security interests.