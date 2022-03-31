Menu Content

Politics

Yoon's Transition Team Denounces Appointment of Friend of Moon's Brother

Written: 2022-03-31 14:44:15Updated: 2022-03-31 16:55:46

Yoon's Transition Team Denounces Appointment of Friend of Moon's Brother

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's transition team denounced the appointment of a friend of President Moon Jae-in's brother as CEO of a local shipbuilder under state control, in a continuation of the conflict between the two camps over executive appointments.

Yoon's chief deputy spokesperson Won Il-hee said on Thursday that Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering(DSME) pushed ahead with naming Park Du-sun, a university alumnus with Moon's younger brother, as its new CEO.

Calling the move "irrational" and "shameless," the deputy spokesperson claimed that the move raised suspicion that external influence played a role in the appointment.

The shipbuilder is considered a quasi-public firm due to the status of state-run Korea Development Bank(KDB) as its largest shareholder.

The appointment came despite the Financial Services Commission repeatedly ordering the KDB to suspend new appointments at affiliated organizations toward the end of Moon's presidency.

The transition team plans to ask the state Board of Audit and Inspection to review the case.
