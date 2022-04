Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's transition committee says talks with the Moon Jae-in administration on the relocation of the presidential office are expected soon.Yoon's spokesperson, Kim Eun-hye, told reporters on Thursday that there will be some sort of contact between the committee and the top office to discuss follow-up measures.She said senior presidential secretary for political affairs Lee Chul-hee will likely hold a meeting soon with Yoon's chief of staff Chang Je-won.On selecting the prime minister nominee, Kim refrained from revealing details, saying the committee will try to make an announcement in early April.She said the team is looking for a candidate who can lead the Cabinet through domestic and external crises, support the president's running of state affairs, and establish systematic cooperation among ministries.