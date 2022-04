Photo : YONHAP News

The defense ministry announced that it is drafting a step-by-step plan for its relocation as the presidential office is set to move to the current defense ministry compound.Speaking to reporters, a ministry official said on Thursday that once the government approves the emergency relocation funding, the military will initiate the move in accordance with legal procedures.The official said the first process would be vacating the space so that the presidential office can move in.Defense ministry spokesperson Boo Seung-chan also explained in a Thursday briefing that working-level preparations are underway.Concerning media reports that areas of the ministry with minimal security concerns will be the first to move, the spokesman said there are no areas where security is not a concern and that everything relates to security.